Update on Kane After Braun Strowman Crushed Him on Raw (Pics, Video)
– WWE has provided an update on Kane after he was crushed under the full announce table set by Braun Strowman on Raw. WWE.com reports that Kane was taken to a local medical facility but “crawled out” of the hospital and hasn’t been since since. The full update is below, along with highlights from the match:
During Raw’s Last Man Standing Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, Braun Strowman upended the stage beneath the Raw announce desk, crushing Kane beneath it.
The Big Red Machine had difficulty breathing following the incident, and was rushed to a local medical facility. However, before Kane could be evaluated by medical personnel in the emergency room, he sat up on the examining table and crawled his way out of the medical facility. Kane has not been seen or heard from since.
Get the hardware ready, because @BraunStrowman and @KaneWWE will vie for a spot in the #EliminationChamber in a #LastManStanding Match NEXT!!!! #RAW #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/dvEBmEr4OE
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2018
Just, WOW. #RAW #LastManStanding @BraunStrowman @KaneWWE pic.twitter.com/fQ5W3bP9ov
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2018
Someone's proud of their work… #RAW #LastManStanding @BraunStrowman @KaneWWE pic.twitter.com/fBsZhEa887
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2018
A MONSTER possessed. #RAW #LastManStanding @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/aG1Vrwp8bq
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2018
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! #RAW #LastManStanding @BraunStrowman @KaneWWE pic.twitter.com/RC7A1dHB83
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2018
After the carnage…@KaneWWE is now being transported to a local medical facility due to an injury at the hands of @BraunStrowman. #RAW pic.twitter.com/SOu2BXBTvI
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2018