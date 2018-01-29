Update on Kane After Braun Strowman Crushed Him on Raw (Pics, Video)

– WWE has provided an update on Kane after he was crushed under the full announce table set by Braun Strowman on Raw. WWE.com reports that Kane was taken to a local medical facility but “crawled out” of the hospital and hasn’t been since since. The full update is below, along with highlights from the match:

During Raw’s Last Man Standing Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, Braun Strowman upended the stage beneath the Raw announce desk, crushing Kane beneath it.

The Big Red Machine had difficulty breathing following the incident, and was rushed to a local medical facility. However, before Kane could be evaluated by medical personnel in the emergency room, he sat up on the examining table and crawled his way out of the medical facility. Kane has not been seen or heard from since.

Stay with WWE.com as more details on Kane become available.