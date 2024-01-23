– There are many questions surrounding Japanese wrestling star Kazuchika Okada and where he’ll be going after he finishes up with NJPW next month. It was previously rumored last month that WWE had interest in signing Okada. Fightful Select has an update on Okada’s landing point.

It was initially reported by Monthly Puroresu that a source close to Okada said the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is WWE bound, and he could possibly start in NXT first. The rumor was not verified by Okada himself. According to Fightful’s update, sources close to New Japan said that is not accurate to the situation at the moment, and it was reiterated that Okada is still early in the process of deciding his next move.

With regards to Okada signing with WWE and starting in NXT first, a WWE higher-up stated in response to Fightful, “That would be news to us at this point.” Additionally, multiple sources in the NXT staff said they’ve heard nothing close to the initial rumor as of yet.

With regards to Okada potentially getting signed by AEW, multiple sources within AEW have reportedly informed the website that AEW is still potentially in the running to sign the wrestler. Also, sources close to Okada, WWE, and AEW are saying that today’s rumor looks to be “premature.” So while it’s possible that Kazuchika Okada might sign with WWE, he apparently still has not made a decision yet.

As noted, Okada’s NJPW contract expires at the end of the month, but he still has dates he’ll be finishing up with New Japan throughout February. He will face longtime rival Hiroshi Tanahashi at The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11 in their last singles match.