Update on Kenny Omega Following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Match

Kenny Omega captured the IWGP US Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and a new report has an update on his status. Omega defeated Will Ospreay to capture the title at this morning’s big PPV, and Dave Meltzer gave an update on both Omega and Kazuchika Okada, who defeated Jay White to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Meltzer wrote:

“Omega and Okada were both good after the match. Omega’s eye was swelling shut from a cheeky nandos kick and his face had a footprint on it, but no orbital break or anything serious, at least as far as everyone thought late last night.”