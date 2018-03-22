wrestling / News
Update on Konnan Following Hip Replacement Surgery
March 22, 2018 | Posted by
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Konnan ended up spending seven days in the hospital after his hip replacement surgery. He, unfortunately, got an infection while in the hospital, and the doctors wanted to do a second operation. Konnan wanted a second opinion, and they said they could give him antibiotics for nine weeks and hope the infection clears. If not, he’ll need a second surgery. Right now, he needs a walker to get around.