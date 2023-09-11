Update On LA Knight’s Contract Talks With WWE

A new report has an update on LA Knight’s contract discussions with WWE. It was reported last week that Knight and WWE were close on a deal for a new five-year contract. Fightful Select reports that while Knight has been in talks with the company, sources in WWE say that the two sides are still far apart on money and that while a five-year contract was offered, no deal has been signed nor does it appear to be about to happen.

The two sides are still negotiating, and a higher-up in the company said there’s no truth to the report that WWE was waiting on the contract to be signed to pull the trigger on a push for Knight. That source noted that many people on the roster are getting pushes while having deals coming up in the next year. Knight’s current deal has more than a year and a half left on it and runs into 2025.