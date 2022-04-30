Update on Lawsuit Against WWE Over 2019 Traffic Accident

The lawsuit filed against WWE over a traffic accident appears likely to go to court after the two sides failed to come to an agreement in mediation. PWInsider reports that reps for WWE and Jackson Parsons had a mediation meeting on Monday attempting to resolve the lawsuit filed last year over the 2019 incident, but were unable to come to terms.

The lawsuit was filed in June of last year by Parsons, who alleges that in July of 2019 WWE employee Gaitan Thomas was driving a van rented by WWE while on the job, and there was an accident involving the two, with Parsons riding a bicycle at the time. Parsons says that the accident resulted in “physical injuries, pain-and-suffering, disability and the inability and loss of the capacity to lead and enjoy normal life, inconvenience, disfigurement, scarring and mental anguish.” He also claims he’ll be dealing with permanent issues due to the accident, in addition to suffering “a loss of earnings and earning capacity, both in the past and in the future.”

WWE has claimed in legal filings that Thomas is an independent contractor that was engaged by the company. The two sides have been going back and forth and were previously told that they need to finalize discovery by the end of this month. All signs are that the two will proceed to a trial, which is tentatively set for the vicinity of February of next year.