Update on Length of The Hardys’ New TNA Contracts

– As reported earlier, TNA Wrestling announced that Matt and Jeff Hardy, The Hardys, signed new deals with the promotion. A new report by Fightful Select has more details on The Hardys re-upping with TNA.

Per the report, The Hardys were not working under long-term contracts with TNA before, but they’ve reportedly agreed to one-year deals with TNA. Previously, when Matt Hardy returned to TNA in April 2024, he had a set number of dates. However, he opted to stay when his brother, Jeff Hardy, decided to join him in TNA.

Fightful also notes that The Hardys are allowed to work independent dates under their new contracts.