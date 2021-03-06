Update on Location Plans For Raw & SmackDown After WrestleMania

A new report has some details on where WWE may host Raw and Smackdown after WrestleMania. According to the WON, the ThunderDome will remain in St. Petersburg until just before the company’s yearly extravaganza PPV, which takes place at Raymond James Stadium on April 10th and 11th.

As of now, according to the site, WWE’s ticketing department is still arranging flights to Tampa for the Monday and Friday after the PPV. It’s not clear if that would mean that the ThunderDome will move, or if WWE will be holding the events at a venue in Tampa with any number of fans.

WWE has hosted the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg since December. Before that, the set-up was housed in the Amway Center in Orlando. Back in August of last year, WWE SVP Duncan Leslie suggested that at least some elements of the ThunderDome could stay around after live fans return, saying, “I think we’re going to have a proven design that is still amenable to change. As we go forward, whatever happens, we’re still going to have a lot of technical firepower to enhance both the in-venue and at-home viewer experience.”