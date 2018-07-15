Update on Main Event for Tonight’s Extreme Rules Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– PWInsider has an update on the main event for tonight’s Extreme Rules event. As previously reported, it was thought that the main event would be Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns to determine Brock Lesnar’s next opponent for the WWE Universal Championship. However, there was also a rumor that there was previously a push to make Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler the main event.

PWInsider’s report notes that as of earlier today, the plan was still for Lashley vs. Reigns to be the final match on the card. AJ Styles vs. Rusev for the WWE world title is set for the final hour of the show, but it will not be the main event.