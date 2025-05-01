Update on Main Roster Status of Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez and Giulia

Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia have been making more main roster appearances lately, showing up on WWE RAW. This has led to questions about whether or not they’ve officially been called up. PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that the three woman have not been called up at this time and are still considered part of the NXT roster.

Vaquer and Giulia had their main roster debuts on the RAW after Wrestlemania, while Perez has been appearing at various shows since the Royal Rumble.