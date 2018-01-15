Update on When Mark Henry Retired, Whether He’ll Come Back

– Mark Henry revealed in an interview back in October that he considered himself retired. PWInsider reports that Henry told them during an interview in October before the New York premiere of Ric Flair’s 30 For 30 documentary that he was done…for now.

“I’m retired man, I’m an old guy,” Henry said. “I want people to remember my best. I don’t want them to see my in my old age taking five segment bumps [laughing[…you know, different stuff. We’ll enjoy the retirement, fade away gracefully.”

Henry did add, though, that he was “…retired until someone runs off at the mouth and I have to come and put them in their place. I’m like Ric [Flair]. I’m going to retire about seven or eight times.”

The report comes out after it was reported last week that WWE considers Henry retired “without any fanfare.” He is still under WWE contract and the company never announced his retirement.