Update on Matt Cardona’s Impact Status Following Hard to Kill Debut

Matt Cardona made his Impact Wrestling debut at last night’s Hard to Kill, and a new report has details on his status with the company. Fightful Select reports that despite what the commentary team said about Cardona being “with Impact Wrestling,” Cardona does not have a contract as of right now.

Cardona is set to work this week’s Impact tapings. He won his first match in the company by DQ when Madman Fulton interfered in the bout against Ace Austin.