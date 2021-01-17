wrestling / News

Update on Matt Cardona’s Impact Status Following Hard to Kill Debut

January 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona made his Impact Wrestling debut at last night’s Hard to Kill, and a new report has details on his status with the company. Fightful Select reports that despite what the commentary team said about Cardona being “with Impact Wrestling,” Cardona does not have a contract as of right now.

Cardona is set to work this week’s Impact tapings. He won his first match in the company by DQ when Madman Fulton interfered in the bout against Ace Austin.

