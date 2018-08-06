Update On Matt Hardy’s Health and Possible Retirement

As we previously reported, Matt Hardy recently posted cryptic tweets that led to fans speculating he could be retiring soon. He also revealed that his pelvic bone and his lower back are starting to fuse together.

F4WOnline‘s Dave Meltzer said that Matt Hardy was not announcing his retirement with the tweets, but just noting that he won’t be wrestling forever. While Hardy is in pain, it’s “not terrible” and he will be having rehab to hopefully help his condition.