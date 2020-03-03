Update on Matt Riddle Being Backstage for Last Night’s Raw, Note on Bianca Belair

– As previously reported, NXT Superstar and tag team champion Matt Riddle was backstage at last night’s Raw in Brooklyn, New York. He did not make an appearance during the broadcast. WWE World Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar did appear on last night’s Raw and previously had a backstage altercation at the 2020 Royal Rumble. F4WOnline.com has a little more information on Riddle being in attendance at the show.

Per the F4WOnline.com report, Matt Riddle was backstage at last night’s Raw. However, Riddle was reportedly backstage for “unrelated business.”

As noted, NXT Superstar Bianca Belair was also there, but it was because her husband, Montez Ford, was booked in a Raw tag team title match. The Street Profits won their match against Rollins and Murphy last night and won the Raw tag team titles.