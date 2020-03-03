wrestling / News
Update on Matt Riddle Being Backstage for Last Night’s Raw, Note on Bianca Belair
– As previously reported, NXT Superstar and tag team champion Matt Riddle was backstage at last night’s Raw in Brooklyn, New York. He did not make an appearance during the broadcast. WWE World Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar did appear on last night’s Raw and previously had a backstage altercation at the 2020 Royal Rumble. F4WOnline.com has a little more information on Riddle being in attendance at the show.
Per the F4WOnline.com report, Matt Riddle was backstage at last night’s Raw. However, Riddle was reportedly backstage for “unrelated business.”
As noted, NXT Superstar Bianca Belair was also there, but it was because her husband, Montez Ford, was booked in a Raw tag team title match. The Street Profits won their match against Rollins and Murphy last night and won the Raw tag team titles.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms Matt Hardy’s Contract is Done, Pays Tribute To Him
- Jon Moxley Open to Giving Cody Rhodes An AEW Title Shot Despite Stipulation
- Ryback On Being Surprised That Goldberg Won the WWE Universal Title, Says Triple H and Vince Hated Goldberg
- Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan Calling WCW Mismanaged, Says Khan Spent $30 Million-Plus to Compete With ‘WWE Developmental’