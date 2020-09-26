WWE News: Update on Matt Riddle’s Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accuser, Velocity Episodes Hit Top 10 Network Shows

– While Matt Riddle has not yet filed his lawsuit against the woman who accused him of sexual assault, it is reportedly moving forward. The WON reports that Riddle’s lawsuit, which his lawyer said on September 17th would be filed against Candy Cartwright (real name Samantha Tavel) for what they are claiming are “continued false and defamatory statements that our client sexually assaulted her,” is said to be in the process of being filed.

Riddle’s lawyer was responding to comments made by Cartwright regarding Riddle voluntarily dismissing a restraining order against her. Cartwright has alleged that Riddle sexually assaulted her in 2018 when they two were already involved in an affair. Riddle admitted to the affair but has denied the assault.

– The WON also reports that the top 10 watched WWE Network shows this week were:

1. WWE Untold: John Cena vs. Edge

2. Velocity (September 25, 2002)

3. Clash of Champions 2019

4. Talking Smack (September 19th)

5. Uncool With Alexa Bliss (The Miz)

6. Smackdown (August 21st)

7. WWE Playlist (Superstars’ First World Title Wins)

8. Best of Clash of Champions

9. Payback 2020

10. Velocity (May 1, 2004)

The Velocity episodes were newly-uploaded this week. NXT came in at #11, followed by Raw Talk. NXT UK came in at #14 and 205 Live failed to make the top 25. wXw Shotgun 2020 S2E1 was the sole indie show, coming in at #25.