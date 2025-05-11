Update On Mina Shirakawa’s AEW Return Plans

A new report has an update on AEW’s plans for the returning Mina Shirakawa. As reported, Shirakawa finished up with STARDOM last month and is headed to AEW. Fightful Select reports that Shirakawa is set to appear on AEW programming “imminently” and has been talked about for an appearance over the next couple of weeks.

Shirakawa is believed to be set for an “immediate push” upon her return.