Latest Update On MJF’s AEW & Injury Status

A new report has an update on MJF’s status with AEW. The former World Champion has been off TV since he lost the title at AEW Worlds End and there has been speculation about his status with his contract being up early this year. According to PWInsider Elite (per Wrestling Inc, while he is not currently on the AEW website roster it is believed that he has re-signed with the company and his contractual status is a work.

The report notes that MJF was in Boston after AEW Dynamite: Big Business and met with AEW officials, though he was not backstage at the show. He is off TV while he remains on the shelf due to injury and is rehabbing those injuries including a torn labrum.

No word as of yet on whether he had surgery on the injury, nor an expected return date. He has not been backstage at an AEW show since Worlds End.