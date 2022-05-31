Update On MJF’s Possible Status For AEW Dynamite

A new report has an interesting note on MJF’s potential status for this week’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that the AEW star, whose status for Double or Nothing became a topic of speculation due to his issues with the company, has been spotted in LAX. This week’s Dynamite takes place from the Forum in Los Angeles.

As noted yesterday, talent and management was set to head to LA today for this week’s tapings. It must be noted that it is not yet clear at all if he will appear on Dynamite.