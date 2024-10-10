– As previously reported, AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently joined the cast of Happy Gilmore 2 opposite Adam Sandler. Fightful Select has an update on MJF’s role and his expected AEW return.

MJF’s role in the sequel is described as “a major one,” and the wrestling star was reportedly filming on the movie through September. Production is said to have wrapped in the last week of the month. Additionally, MJF is reportedly expected to make his AEW TV return sooner rather than later, but an exact date is currently unknown.

The report also notes that MJF signed on for another film role in an upcoming feature opposite Justin Long and Ron Perlman. There are few other details on the project as of now.

MJF last wrestled at AEW All Out last month, beating Daniel Garcia in a singles bout at the live pay-per-view event.