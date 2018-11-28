Update on MJF’s MLW Middleweight Championship Status

– Major League Wrestling has provided an update on MJF and the MLW Middleweight Championship heading into their December 14th show. The company announced on Wednesday that they are considering his status for the Ladder Match at Zero Hour to be “day to day” due to his elbow fracture.

Should MJW not be able to defend the title, he will be stripped of it and the match will be for the vacant title. Andrew Everett, Dezmond Xavier, Kotto Brazil, and Jason Cade are all set to compete in the match.