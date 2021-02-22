Update on MLW’s Plans For MLW Underground

A new report has an update on MLW’s plans for using MLW Underground going forward. As noted last week, Underground will air this week on Wednesday in place of MLW: Fusion, which is taking a break after last week’s Filthy Island episode. Fusion is set to return on March 3rd with an episode featuring Los Parks defending the MLW World Tag Team Championships against CONTRA Unit and Jacob Fatu defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jordan Oliver.

According to PWInsider, the plan is to use Underground in such a capacity from time to time as needed, such as to serve in place of an episode of Fusion. This week’s episode of Fusion should have the following matches, according to the site:

* Josh Daniels vs. Rich Criado

* Terry Funk vs. Abdullah the Butcher

* Los Maximos vs. Jimmy Yang & Tony Mamaluke