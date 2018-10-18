WWE News: News on Money WWE Could Lose Pulling Out of Saudi Deal, Chris Jericho’s Family Helps Florida Residents After Hurricane Michael, Titus O’Neil Named Executive Committee Chairman For NCAA

– According to David Hayes of Deadline, if WWE pulls out of the deal in Saudi Arabia due to all of the controversy, the hit to 2019 operating income would range from $12 million-$16 million. More details here.

– Chris Jericho posted the following on his Instagram account, revealing he and his family teamed with Kari Wagner and God’s Pit Crew of Danville, VA to help support the people impacted by Hurricane Michael.

– The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl game issued the following press release, announcing Titus O’Neil has been named Chairman of Bowl Executive Committee…

WWE SUPERSTAR TITUS O’NEIL NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOWL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE – Bowl Game Announces Partnership with Bullard Family Foundation: The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl announced today it has selected WWE superstar Titus O’Neil (Thaddeus Bullard) to serve as its Chairman of the Bowl Executive Committee. In addition, the bowl is partnering with the Bullard Family Foundation and its Joy of Giving program to work together on community initiatives in the Tampa Bay area. Bullard, who resides in Tampa, is graduate of the University of Florida where he played for head coach Steve Spurrier from 1996-2000. He established the Bullard Family Foundation to provide families and children everywhere with moments, programs, and resources to help build character and improve outcomes. The Bullard Family Foundation’s Joy of Giving initiative is teaming with the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl to give the gift of football for the holiday season. The goal for this year is to secure sponsors for 10,000 underserved children and their families to attend this year’s bowl game and to have the opportunity to choose a new, unwrapped gift for the holidays.