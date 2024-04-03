– PWInsider reports that former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz and former WWE Divas Champion Maryse are both in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 later this weekend. Jazz will reportedly be appearing at both WWE’s The World and she will also be in attendance at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that there’s talk in Philadelphia that former ECW and WWE talent Dawn Marie will also be in attendance at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday.

Jazz previously appeared in ECW before the company went bankrupt and shut its doors in 2001. ECW co-founder Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, April 5.