– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the much talked about new broadcast rights deal for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). During a daily update on F4WOnline.com yesterday, Meltzer initially reported that “an announcement is just about ready” for the new broadcast deal. Additionally, Meltzer reported in both the daily update and WOR that “the deal has been completed.”

It’s noted that the announcement, which could come as early as tomorrow in conjunction with the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite, will only mention a media rights deal and the stations, but not all of what the new agreement entails. Also, Warner Bros. Discovery is said to be working on promotional materials regarding the announcement. Meltzer continued on today’s WOR, “The deal is done and the [media] releases are in the process of being worked on.”

Meltzer added on the announcement, “An announcement is forthcoming. An announcement is already done, it’s just a question of when it will be released, and it could be Wednesday. It could be a little bit later, but it’s done, okay?” The official details of the deal, the value of the deal, and the networks involved under the WBD banner have not yet been revealed.

AEW Dynamite’s fifth anniversary is scheduled for tomorrow at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on TBS.