Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status – She’s Off The Road, But Hasn’t Quit

– It had been rumored that Nia Jax walked out of Raw on Monday, and that turned into news that she had been granted a leave of absence for personal reasons.

PWinsider reports that WWE sources have denied that Jax has quit the company, but also notes that Jax was not at this week’s Raw taping even though she was originally slated to be there. One source believes that the original plans for Sasha Banks going into the TLC PPV was for her to face Jax, and not Alicia Fox.

Jax is no longer scheduled to film material for the new season of Total Divas this week in New York City either. She had been slated to film content tomorrow and Friday, according to a source close to the production of the show. Jax is off the road for dates that she was originally slated to work for the company also.

No official reason for her absence has been revealed.