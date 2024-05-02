Update On How Long Nick Khan Has Left On His WWE Contract

New details have emerged about how long Nick Khan has left on his current employment agreement with WWE. TKO made an SEC filing back in February which revealed that Khan’s contract runs through the end of 2026. It was previously set to expire in August of 2025.

It was also noted that his base salary is $2 million a year, but he also gets payment from TKO as part of his ‘equity award’, as well as bonuses.

He was hired in August 2020.