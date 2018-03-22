Various News: Update On NJPW Sakura Genesis Card, Free Women of Honor Tournament Matches, Adam Page Talks About Bullet Club

– NJPW has updated the card for Sakura Genesis on April 1. Zack Sabre Jr. will take on IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. Meanwhile, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Champions Roppongi 3k will defend against Yoshinobu Kanemaru / El Desperado and BUSHI / Hiromu Takahashi.

– Ring of Honor did a 10 Questions interview with Adam Page where they asked him about the Bullet Club’s rise in popularity.

He said: “It’s pretty wild to look out into the crowd every week and see 70 or 80 percent of the fans wearing some sort of Bullet Club shirt. At Christmas I went by a Hot Topic and their storefront decorations were Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Bullet Club. That one stuck with me.”

– ROH has also released two free Women of Honor tournament matches: HZK vs. Mayu Iwatani and Sumie Sakai vs. Hana Kimura.