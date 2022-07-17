wrestling / News

Update On Absent WWE Wrestler Possibly Appearing At Summerslam (Possible SPOILERS)

July 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam 2022 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that a wrestler who has been absent from WWE programming could be making their return at this year’s Summerslam event. According o the report, Bayley is scheduled to be in Nashville during Summerslam weekend. She has been out of action since last summer, when she tore her ACL. Since then, she has been spotted working out at the WWE Performance Center.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Summerslam, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading