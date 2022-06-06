wrestling / News
Update on Adam Cole After Missing AEW Dynamite Due To Injury
June 6, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Adam Cole was injured at AEW Double or Nothing and pulled from last week’s Dynamite as a result. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez had an update on Cole’s condition and when he will be back in the ring.
According to Alvarez, Cole isn’t likely to wrestle before the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. The company plans to let him rest going into the Chicago event. It’s still unknown exactly what kind of injury he suffered.
