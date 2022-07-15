wrestling / News
Update On Adam Cole Following Shoulder Injury
July 15, 2022 | Posted by
Adam Cole has been dealing with several injures, most notably a serious concussion, but he also has a torn labrum in his shoulder. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Cole has elected not to have surgery on the shoulder and is instead doing physical therapy for it.
However, his return to AEW will depend on when he can recover from the concussion. According to the WON, he is “faring better” with that injury than he had been.
