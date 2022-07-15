wrestling / News

Update On Adam Cole Following Shoulder Injury

July 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite 4-20-22 Image Credit: AEW

Adam Cole has been dealing with several injures, most notably a serious concussion, but he also has a torn labrum in his shoulder. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Cole has elected not to have surgery on the shoulder and is instead doing physical therapy for it.

However, his return to AEW will depend on when he can recover from the concussion. According to the WON, he is “faring better” with that injury than he had been.

