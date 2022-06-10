Update On Adam Cole’s Injury Status

A new report has additional details on Adam Cole’s injury status. As previously reported, Cole was pulled from his match on the post-Double or Nothing episode of AEW Dynamite due to a few minor issues. Fightful Select reports that this is not a new situation and Cole has been “banged up” for some time.

According to the report, word came out recently that Cole had been dealing with a series of injuries, which the site says include a labrum injury that he’s been dealing with since his AEW World Title match with Hangman Page. Cole worked through the pain and sources say the labrum was torn, though there’s no confirmation on that.

There’s no word as of yet as to whether Cole will need to miss any time.