Update on Adam Cole’s Recovery From Injury

December 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Adam Cole has been on the shelf for a while now, and a new report has an update on the AEW star’s recovery status. The AEW star has be4en out of action since AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door due to a concussion and other injuries, and Dave Meltzer gave a minor update on him on Twitter in response to question.

Melzter wrote:

“He’s doing much better. The last I heard is they were being cautious. Don’t have any time frame for a return. With concussions, you can’t predict time frame.”

Adam Cole, AEW, Jeremy Thomas

