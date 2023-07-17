wrestling / News
Update on Ticket Sales For AEW All Out, Blood & Guts Dynamite
WrestleTix reports that new sections have opened up for AEW All Out in Chicago, which is still over a month away. The event happens in the United Center on September 3, one week after All In at Wembley Stadium in London. There are currently 7,621 tickets out, with 2,943 remaining. The sections that opened up include spots on the hard cam side.
Meanwhile, Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite has 9,418 tickets out with 1,267 remaining. More sections opened up for that show as well, with three upper decks now available.
AEW All Out
Sun • Sep 03 • 6:00 PM
United Center, Chicago, IL
Available Tickets => 2,943
Current Setup => 10,564
Tickets Distributed => 7,621
A bunch of new sections just added to the map including the hard cam side. pic.twitter.com/xzfmQ9byqB
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 17, 2023
AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts
Wed • Jul 19 • 7:30 PM
TD Garden, Boston, MA
Available Tickets => 1,267
Current Setup => 9,418
Tickets Distributed => 8,151
3 new upper decks just added. pic.twitter.com/gnizAad6eR
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 17, 2023
