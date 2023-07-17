wrestling / News

Update on Ticket Sales For AEW All Out, Blood & Guts Dynamite

July 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out Image Credit: AEW

WrestleTix reports that new sections have opened up for AEW All Out in Chicago, which is still over a month away. The event happens in the United Center on September 3, one week after All In at Wembley Stadium in London. There are currently 7,621 tickets out, with 2,943 remaining. The sections that opened up include spots on the hard cam side.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite has 9,418 tickets out with 1,267 remaining. More sections opened up for that show as well, with three upper decks now available.

