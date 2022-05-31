Update on AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Google Search Results

– On today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the Google search engine results for Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing 2022. According to Meltzer, the show had 200,000 Google search results, which is comparable to the search engine figure for a usual WWE premium live event, but not a major one (ie WrestleMania, SummerSlam, etc.).

Meltzer added that despite becoming a major story over the weekend, the status of MJF and MJF vs. Wardlow at the event did not hit the Top 20 of Google search results.

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 was held last Sunday (May 29) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was broadcast live on pay-per-view.