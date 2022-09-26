wrestling / News
Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, both Matthews and Black “want to go to WWE” and wanted to leave AEW. He confirmed that Matthews is indeed gone from the company. Both Black and Matthews have significant others in WWE, as Black is married to Zelina Vega and Matthews is dating Rhea Ripley.
