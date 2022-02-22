Update on AEW Revolution 2022 Ticket Sales on Secondary Market, Show Nearly Sold Out

– Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on AEW Revolution 2022 ticket sales based on a high demand on the secondary market. As previously reported, it was stated by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the event now has about 7,473 tickets out.

The event was an initial sell-out, but more seats were later added, and as of February 11, about 7,473 tickets had been sold, without about 230 seats remaining. Meltzer reported today that there were only about 20-30 tickets left, so the show is “basically” sold out at this point.

Initially, scalpers purchased about 3,800 tickets for Revolution, and about 500 tickets are left at this point. So after spending $304,000 on the initial ticket purchase, scalpers have grossed about $840,000 on ticket sales for Revolution on the secondary market so far. Additionally, Meltzer estimated that due to the high demand for Revolution tickets on the secondary market, the total estimated secondary sales are expected to be over $900,000.

Per Meltzer, this gross for just the secondary market ticket sales is more money than any non-WWE event has grossed in the history of professional wrestling with the exception of only three shows: WCW at the Georgiadome; ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden; and AEW Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Also, Meltzer noted that ticket sellers on the secondary market will make a larger profit on the sales for Revolution than AEW itself due to how AEW priced tickets for the event.

AEW Revolution 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, March 6. The event will be held at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.