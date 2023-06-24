Update on AEW Status of Saraya After Recent Absence

Saraya has been absent from AEW TV for a few weeks now, with her last match on the May 31 episode of Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that she was backstage at the June 21 Dynamite taping. She is expected to be back on television soon after being gone for ‘undisclosed reasons’. Saraya was not out due to a long-term injury or anything serious.

She has wrestled seven times since her AEW debut last November, around one a month. She also wrestled seven matches after her 2017 return before suffering an injury.