Update on AEW Ticket Sales For Upcoming Shows, Including All Out

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All Out in Chicago. That event happens on September 4. That show is basically sold out, as all the individual tickets are gone. The combo tickets are still available with around 850 yet. There are 7,833 tickets out for a building they’ve had over 9,000 in at past All Out events. The get-in price on the secondary market is $90.

Next week’s Dynamite in Chicago has 5,763 tickets out. The get-in price on the secondary market is $10.

Next Friday’s Rampage in Chicago has 4,981 tickets out. AEW is offering a special $30 deal to get a ticket to Dynamite and Rampage to boost sales. The get-in price on the secondary market is $6.

Dynamite in Buffalo on September 7 has 4,726 tickets out.

Dynamite in Albany on September 14 has 2,920 tickets out.

Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 21 has 10,009 tickets out.

Dynamite in Philadelphia on September 28 has 4,563 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on October 5 has 1,930 tickets out.

Rampage in Washington, DC on October 7 has 1,766 tickets out.

Dynamite in Toronto on October 12 has 6,740 tickets out and is sold out. There is an $135 get-in price on the secondary market.

Rampage in Toronto on October 13 has 4,613 tickets out with 2,000 remaining. There is an $86 get-in price on the secondary market.