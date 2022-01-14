Update on AEW Ticket Sales Including Next Week’s Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for several AEW events, including Wednesday’s episode in Washington, DC. That event currently has 3,841 tickets out. That’s basically a sellout as there are only 72 scattered seats left, and those will likely go before then.

Rampage on January 21 in the same venue has 2,962 tickets out.

Dynamite on January 26 in Cleveland has 5,004 tickets out.

Dynamite on February 2 in Chicago has 4,301 tickets out.

Dynamite on February 9 in Atlantic City has 3,983 tickets out.

Dynamite on February 16 in Nashville has 2,849 tickets out.

Dynamite on February 23 in Bridgeport, CT has 4,490 tickets out.

Rampage on March 4 in Orlando has 2,228 tickets out.

Revolution on March 6 in Orlando has 6,866 tickets out. This is basically a sellout as there are only 33 scattered tickets left.