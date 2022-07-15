Update On AEW Ticket Sales, Including ROH Death Before Dishonor

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers on upcoming AEW events, including ROH Death Before Dishonor. That show happens on July 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. There are currently 2,269 tickets out, which is above the usual number that ROH was getting under Sinclair. The shows usually brought in a few hundred to barely 1,000. The set-up at the venue would likely have a capacity of a little over 4,000.

Next week’s Fyter Fest in Duluth, GA has 3,918 tickets out.

Dynamite in Worcester, MA has 5,322 tickets out.

Dynamite in Columbus on August 3 has 4,625 tickets out.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts III in Grand Rapids on August 5 has 3,875 tickets out.

Dynamite in Minneapolis on August 10 has 4,043 tickets out.

Dynamite in Charleston, WC on August 17 has 3,053 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cleveland on August 24 has 3,884 tickets out.