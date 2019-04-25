wrestling / News

Various News: Update on AEW Trademarks, Shad Gaspard and Jayson Paul File Trademark For Cryme Tyme, Note On Dead Man Talking Trademark

April 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that the trademarks for AEW, All Elite Wrestling, Tuesday Night Dynamite and Fight for the Fallen will be published for opposition on May 28.

– The Dead Man Talking trademark by Starrcast will be published for opposition on May 21, although with Undertaker pulled from Starrcast it might not ever be used.

– Shad Gaspard and Jayson Paul General Partnership have applied to trademark Cryme Tyme for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.” WWE had the name trademarked in 2009 but cancelled their registration in 2015.

