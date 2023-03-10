Update On AEW Trying To Sign The Elite To New Deals

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW is currently working to sign The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega to new long-term deals. They are hoping to get this done before their current deals expire. As previously noted, The Bucks’ deal is up at the end of the year. Omega’s was supposed to be done in February, but time was added after his hiatus due to injury.

Tony Khan has previously stated he hopes Omega will stay with AEW.