Update On Amount of Influence Bryan Danielson Has In AEW

As previously reported, Bryan Danielson is part of creative in AEW, with Danielson himself confirming that he works directly with Tony Khan. The reports suggested that Danielson would be working on Collision and was part of a team that includes several others.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the American Dragon’s influence is “more than people think” when it comes to his role backstage. Meltzer noted that last Friday’s episode of Rampage was an example of how Bryan and Khan work together and bounce ideas off each other. That episode was dubbed ‘championship Friday’ and featured title matches from AAA, NJPW and ROH, with wrestlers not seen often on AEW like Katsuyori Shibata and Zack Sabre Jr.

Danielson is said to be a “very key part” of AEW creative at this time.