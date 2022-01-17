wrestling / News
Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence
January 17, 2022 | Posted by
Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Asuka “should be cleared now” for a return to WWE. With the Royal Rumble coming up, it’s possible that is when she returns to the company, but obviously that hasn’t been confirmed.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’
- Natalya Has Her Assistant Release Statement After Fastest Loss Ever to Aliyah on WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On Jade Cargill Being Something Wrestling Has ‘Never Seen Before,’ Comparisons To Goldberg
- Lance Storm Says Wardlow vs. CM Punk Made Him Not Care About Punk’s Feud With MJF