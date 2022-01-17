Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Asuka “should be cleared now” for a return to WWE. With the Royal Rumble coming up, it’s possible that is when she returns to the company, but obviously that hasn’t been confirmed.