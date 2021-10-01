wrestling / News
Update on Attendance and Google Interest For WWE Extreme Rules
October 1, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Extreme Rules had an attendance of 9,455 fans with about 7,200 paid.
Meanwhile, Google searches for the event were at 200,000, which is what B PPV shows (i.e, not something like Wrestlemania) usually get. It was the 13th most searched for topic on Sunday. The numbers were about 55% of those from Summerslam earlier this year and AEW All Out, and 95% of AEW Double or Nothing.
