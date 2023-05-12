Update On Backstage Issues Among Talent in AEW, Including CM Punk, Which Haven’t Resolved

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there’s been no movement on resolving issues between certain people in AEW, especially when it comes to them working together. The biggest issue, of course, involves CM Punk and The Elite after the backstage fight after AEW All Out last year.

There are said to be several different legal issues that are “still ongoing” and no one is allowed to talk publicly or contact the other side to discuss issues. While they aren’t closer to resolving the matter, things are said to be more “reasonable” now. At least one person involved is willing to apologize. It’s unknown if that is Punk as it’s unclear what he’s willing to do. One source noted that they think there should be apologies and while Punk should be first, he shouldn’t be the only one.