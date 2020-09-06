More on Backstage Reaction To WWE’s New Third Party Platform Edict

As we’ve previously reported, WWE recently issued an edict to their talent telling them not to engage with third party platforms. WWE issued a statement, declaring that they wanted to establish third party relationships on a company, and not individual basis.

Fightful reports that while some wrestlers were outraged, not everyone was. Some wrestlers stated that they understand that Cameo cuts into the virtual meet and greets from WWE. However, none of the wrestlers plan to stop their Cameo or streaming setups at this time. Two said that if WWE wants them to, they’ll renegotiate their contracts to make up for the revenue they would lose by the changes.

The issue is that WWE’s language was said to be vague about if they meant not using streaming and Cameo totally or just using WWE’s intellectual property (like their ring names) to promote it. A direct answer wasn’t provided if they could use their real names.