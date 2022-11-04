Update on Bandido and Juice Robinson Signing With AEW

Last week during episode of PWInsider Elite, Mike Johnson revealed that both Juice Robinson and Bandido had signed deals with AEW, although contract details were not given. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW has yet to confirm the news for either, but they usually don’t do that until they announce it themselves on social media.

The only update is that Bandido has verbally agreed to terms and everyone is working under the impression that he will start soon. Nobody would confirm if a deal was signed, but he’s considered to be part of the roster now. He was in Europe this past wee doing shows for Belgium’s BodyZol company, where he won a title.