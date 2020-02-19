Update on Bayley’s Planned Opponent For WrestleMania 36

A new report has details on Bayley’s planned opponent for WrestleMania 36. Wrestling Observer Live reports that Naomi is currently the scheduled opponent for Bayley at the PPV.

Naomi is currently set to face Carmella on Smackdown, with the winner getting a shot at Bayley at WWE Super ShowDown. There’s no word on what the plans are for Bayley’s opponent between the two for Super ShowDown.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5th in Tampa, Florida while Super ShowDown is on February 27th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.