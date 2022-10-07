wrestling / News
Update On Becky Lynch Following Injury Back in July
October 7, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder in her match with Bianca Belair at Summerslam this past July. She noted in an interview last month that she was recovering quickly.
PWInsider reports that Lynch was backstage at the WWE RAW taping in Minnesota this past Monday. A separated shoulder takes around three months to heal, so Lynch is likely set to return to WWE TV soon.
